Utah Operators Talk Stern’s Insider Connected

Salt Lake City’s Fox 13 spoke with a couple of Utah pinball operators last month following Stern’s announcement about Insider Connected. They were excited about the platform, which brings pinball into the 21st century by allowing players to track their progress on connected machines.

“It does the two-fold thing of teaching somebody how to play the game, but also gives them something to show for what they’ve accomplished while playing,” said Kelly Thomson, owner of Utah Pinball Repair.

Added Adam Pratt, the owner of Arcade Galactic (and frequent RePlay contributor): “This is modernizing pinball in a way that has been needed for a long time. This is also a great way to bring those new people in and have them discover what pinball is all about.”

To learn more about the Insider Connected platform, visit www.sternpinball.com.