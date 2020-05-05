Utah Bowling Centers Reopen, Limit Capacity

Bowling alleys around St. George, Utah, have started to reopen recently as the governor announced the state will be moving to a reduced coronavirus alert level.

Dixie Bowl and Billiards opened April 22 under limited hours, according to the St. George News. Sunset Lanes opened as well. Both are upping sanitization and running at about half capacity.

Sunset Lanes has 20 lanes, and the health department recommends they can run with five people per lane. After staggering lane usage, that means they’re down to 10 lanes and 50 people total. As soon as a lane is closed out, the ball return, touchscreen monitors, chairs and balls are all sanitized. The center’s league will start up at the end of the month.