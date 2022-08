Urban Axe Throwing opened on July 22 in Lafayette, Louisiana, at the site of a former kickboxing gym, according to KLFY.

The axe throwing venue is suitable for birthday parties, team building events and more. Their facility has nine throwing bays equipped with a digital target system where you can throw axes and even ninja stars in a variety of games from tic-tac-toe to duck hunter.

Learn more about the business at www.urbanaxeacadiana.com.