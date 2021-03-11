Urban Air to Reopen Buffalo, N.Y. Location

Urban Air Adventure Park at Walden Galleria near Buffalo, N.Y., will reopen on March 26. According to WIVB, the capacity will be limited to 25% and advance admission purchases are encouraged.

The newer Urban Air location first opened in October 2020 but was ordered to close by the Erie County Department of Health a few days later due to being classified as an indoor amusement by the state’s reopening rules.

But now that they’ve been given the green light, hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. Hours are expected to be extended during spring break. Learn more at www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com.