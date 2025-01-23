Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Urban Air Grows Franchise Business Big in 2024

Urban Air Grows Franchise Business Big in 2024

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Urban Air Adventure Park was once again recognized as the number one FEC in the adventure park category by Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, achieving an overall ranking of #102 on the list. 

The company expanded quite a bit in 2024, adding 50 new franchises across California, Texas and the Pacific Northwest. 

They also rolled out their Adventure Slides, an indoor attraction aimed at “delivering next-level experience for guests and driving profitable growth for franchisees.”

Learn more about starting up your own franchise at www.urbanairfranchise.com.  

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.