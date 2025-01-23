Urban Air Grows Franchise Business Big in 2024

Urban Air Adventure Park was once again recognized as the number one FEC in the adventure park category by Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, achieving an overall ranking of #102 on the list.

The company expanded quite a bit in 2024, adding 50 new franchises across California, Texas and the Pacific Northwest.

They also rolled out their Adventure Slides, an indoor attraction aimed at “delivering next-level experience for guests and driving profitable growth for franchisees.”

