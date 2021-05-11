Urban Air Expands Footprint Across U.S.

Urban Air Adventure Park is gearing up to grow big time. According to PRNewswire, the brand signed 12 new franchise deals in April alone. In the past 90 days, they surpassed the total number of new stores signed compared to all of 2020.

Of the 19 new agreements this year, about half are with current franchisees including The Goddard School, The Learning Experience and Primrose Schools. Others come from a mix of new franchisees and current Urban Air operators.

“It’s an exciting time for our brand to have already exceeded last year’s numbers when it comes to signing new park locations,” said Josh Wall, the company’s chief franchise officer and executive vice president. “By partnering with these ambitious business owners, we’re committed to strengthening Urban Air’s commitment to delivering meaningful experiences that impact the lives of every kid in communities across the country. As our country starts to reopen with the increased need for peer-to-peer interaction and physical activity for kids, we’re confident 2021 will truly be a tremendous year for Urban Air.” Learn more at www.urbanairfranchise.com.