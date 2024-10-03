Urban Air Continues Expansion Across U.S.

Urban Air Adventure Park has a whole slew of new leases secured across the United States. The business has franchising opportunities you can learn more about at www.urbanairfranchise.com.

Leases have been secured or construction is already beginning at locations in Arlington Heights, Ill.; Valparaiso, Ind.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Nashua, N.H.; Henrietta, N.Y.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Odessa, Texas; Short Pump-Glen Allen, Va.; and Tukwila and Everett in Washington.

“We’re excited to bring our park experience to even more families nationwide with this latest expansion,” said Jeff Palla, brand president of Urban Air Adventure Parks. “Our growth is fueled by the dedication of our franchisees, who are passionate about creating memorable experiences for families, along with the hard work of our real estate team in securing top-tier locations.”