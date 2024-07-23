Urban Air Adventure Park Unveils New Slides

Urban Air Adventure Park has been touting their new “Adventure Slides,” an attraction set to debut this August starting with locations in Southlake and North Fort Worth, Texas, according to the company.

“With this rollout, we’re enhancing our next-level entertainment to create unforgettable moments for our guests,” said Jeff Palla, brand president of Urban Air. “The new slides are designed to integrate seamlessly within the architectural footprint of our parks, ensuring a blend of excitement and aesthetics for our families and franchisees.”

Adventure Slides will be rolled out to more than 30 locations this fall and nationwide across Urban Air’s 200-plus parks in 2025 and beyond. Patent-pending designs include the Surf, Scoop, Racer, Launch and Tube Slides.

Visit www.urbanair.com or www.urbanairfranchise.com to learn more.