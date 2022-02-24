Upcoming AMOA Webinars Feature Cashless Systems

AMOA’s next Associate Member Monday features Sacoa, who will host a webinar presentation on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Central time. Click here to register and learn about the company. Associate Member Mondays showcase member companies and aim to put a spotlight on what they do.

In other AMOA news, the association will host their first Game Master Hour Session of 2022 on March 2 at 10 a.m. Central time, featuring Jason Mitchell of Intercard.

“This not-to-be-missed session is ideal for all operators running any card system, not just the Intercard system,” the association wrote. Mitchell will cover enhanced security, system reporting, cost controls, efficiency and other benefits of cashless systems. Click here to register.

Visit www.amoa.com for additional information.