Universal Orlando Changes Face Mask Policy for Guests

As coronavirus cases in Florida have recently spiked, Universal Orlando has strengthened its mask policy for theme park guests. Park officials recently said that guests must now be “actively eating or drinking” in order to remove their face coverings.

Universal also added more specifics on the types of masks allowed at the parks. The new policy says that masks “must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the face.” It must also consist of a least two layers and not include mesh material.

The move reportedly follows Walt Disney World’s updated mask policy, which disallowed guests from being able to remove their face coverings when eating and drinking while walking. They must now be stationary when eating.