UNIS at Booth #235 Featuring Merchandiser

UNIS will be at Amusement Expo (booth #235) with their newest and most popular merchandiser – Fantastic Prize – which holds prizes as large as 70” tall, such as jumbo plush and other high-ticket prizes like home game systems.

The game allows players to use their skills to cut a piece of string to win the large prize hanging inside. They simply hold the button to move the scissors and release the button to cut the string. It’s that easy! Of course, it’s harder than it looks.

“It is rare for a merchandiser to be so well-received everywhere globally,” UNIS general manager Steven Tan said of the game. “Fantastic Prize is a volume piece for operators. The ability to link multiple machines is one of its most unique features.”

Stop by the booth or contact [email protected] for more information.