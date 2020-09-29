UltraZone Laser Tag Closes in San Diego

After 25 years in San Diego, UltraZone Laser Tag has permanently closed due to ongoing shutdowns in the state of California. According to NBC San Diego, the business – like many others – had been closed since mid-March and there’s still not exactly a timeline on when such businesses may reopen.

“Almost seven months later, the situation remains completely unchanged,” UltraZone wrote in its farewell message. “Laser tag is still not even remotely close to being permitted to reopen.” Even once FECs are cleared to reopen in San Diego County, the business said it simply won’t be the same.

“The painful and sad reality we face is that even at some mythical reopening in 2021 or later, state of California Covid-19 guidelines specific for laser tag would make it impossible for us to continue to provide the thrilling UltraZone experience you’ve come to love.”

On their website, www.ultrazonesandiego.com, they note their 5,000-plus-sq.-ft. multi-level arena has had some 4.5 million players come through since 1995.