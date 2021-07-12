Two Video Game Sale Records Broken Last Week

On Friday, July 9, a sealed rare version of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda sold for a record $870,000 at auction. Then on Sunday, July 11, that record was shattered – by a lot. A sealed copy of Super Mario 64 sold for $1.56 million.

RePlay reported on quite a few record-breaking sales last year and obviously that trend is continuing tenfold into 2021 with these recent buys. Both were auctioned off through Heritage Auctions.

The Super Mario 64 game was given a 9.8 rating on the Wata Scale (grading the condition of the game). With that high of a rating, Heritage Auctions said it was one of fewer than five known sealed copies in that condition.