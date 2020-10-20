Two-Story Entertainment Center Opens in Mishawaka, Indiana

Generations AdventurePlex is now open in Mishawaka, Ind., with its arcade, laser tag, bowling, axe throwing, bocce ball and more coming soon. The 33,000-sq.-ft. location also has a full restaurant and bar.

Theresa Cruthird, a local anesthesiologist, owns the facility with two partners, and she told the South Bend Tribune it was in the making for the years, stemming from a need for an entertainment space for families and adults.

“There are things for kids to do but we didn’t want to make it a strictly kid environment because our demographic showed there’s a deficit in the market that we can fill,” Cruthird said. “So we married the concept – which is why it’s called Generations – so the adult space is upstairs for a date night or corporate party and where you’re not overrun by kids. … There are going to be periods where we want your kids here and we want them to play and get exhausted, but by a certain period around 7 p.m., it becomes more of an option for adults.”

Learn more about the business at www.generations-adventureplex.com.