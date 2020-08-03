Two N.Y. Amusement Parks Nix the 2020 Season Entirely

Two New York amusement parks are officially calling off the 2020 season due to Covid-19. One, Seabreeze Amusement Park in Irondequoit, N.Y., will remain closed this season for the first time in 141 years (no, that’s not a typo). Another, Splish Splash, a Calverton, N.Y., water park that planned on celebrating its 30th anniversary this season, has been forced to do the same.

Seabreeze summed up the reason in a statement from the Norris family, who owns the park: “Seabreeze was fully invested in and prepared for opening during Phase 4 of New York’s reopening plan on June 26, including the development and implementation of an operational Covid-19 safety plan, as previously announced. However, the state has been unable to provide us with clear guidance and permission to reopen. As the end of summer approaches, the window of opportunity for the season has unfortunately closed.”

Splish Splash made a similar statement on their social media platforms, saying in part, “Our announcement comes as a result of the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic in New York. This is an unfortunate situation, and we know so many of you share our disappointment.”

Learn more about New York’s reopening at www.forward.ny.gov/phase-four-industries.