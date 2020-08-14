Two Iowa Entertainment Options Closing for Good

Escape Iowa, which owns escape rooms in Mason City and Clear Lake, and Battlefield Midwest, a Clear Lake laser tag facility that shares space with Escape Iowa, both recently announced they’re closing.

According to KIMT, Escape Iowa owner Tyler Anderson opened the escape rooms about five years ago with two other partners – none of whom had any industry experience. However, they enjoyed puzzles and started conceptualizing fun rooms.

But the Covid-related shutdowns made it too difficult to continue. Anderson, who also owns two other businesses – Tropical Sno and Roller City – said, “I can’t let one business bleeding carry over into another business. They all need to stand financially on their own, and that was our reason for closing up the escape rooms.”

With a Revenge of the 80s theme in place, the Mason City location remains open until Aug. 22, according to the business’s Facebook page.