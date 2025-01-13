Two Bit Game Room Features Classics

A new classic arcade and lounge in St. Paul, Minn., called Two Bit Game Room has opened with 70 rebuilt and refurbished video games and pinball machines, CBS News reported.



It was the dream of owner Peter Riemenschneider, who was born in the mid-1970s and grew up amid the Golden Age of arcades. He and his wife started Rent My Arcade in 2014 when his collection became sizable, delivering video games and pins to homes and businesses in the Twin Cities area for as low as $75 per month. In 2020, they opened a showroom.

Now, the games are all featured at the new Two Bit Game Room, which not only features the true classics but more modern console games like Nintendo Wii. The space is available by appointment only and can also be rented out for private events.

Visit www.rentmyarcade.net/two_bit_game_room for further details.