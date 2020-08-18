Two Bit Circus Virtual Game Show

While Los Angeles’s Two Bit Circus has been closed, the company has built a platform of customizable games where you can interact face to face with friends, lead conferences, team build and have a good laugh from anywhere in the world.

Called Two Bit Circus Remote, the “virtual game show platform” will be showcased twice on Aug. 26 – once at 3 p.m. Pacific time and again at 7 p.m. Eric Gradman and Brent Bushnell will be on hand for the live, play-from-home interactive game show.

Click here to RSVP for the afternoon session and click here for the evening session. You can also click here to learn more about Remote, watch this video or visit www.twobitcircus.com for more information.