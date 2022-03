Two Bit Circus, the Los Angeles-based FEC, will soon open their second location; the venue will be at the Shops at Park Lane this fall.

According to Dallas Culturemap, the facility will be 35,000 sq. ft. of “wonder and spectacle,” with the classic midway arcade, virtual, augmented and extended reality experiences… and even robot bartenders.

Learn more about their immersive offerings at www.twobitcircus.com.