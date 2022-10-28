Triotech to Unveil New Coin-Op Game at IAAPA

Some companies like to announce their new product lineup just ahead of IAAPA Expo, while some like to keep it a secret until the trade show. Triotech falls in the latter category, promising a “revolutionary” new coin-op multiplayer game created with Lotte World.

Triotech will announce the brand-new custom attraction, featuring a well-known global IP, at their press conference on Nov. 15 at 11:35 a.m. in booth #3439 (IAAPA’s Press Conferences booth).

The company will be showing product at their booths #5424 and #5818 throughout the show, inviting attendees over for a happy hour event on Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m. Learn more on their website at www.trio-tech.com.