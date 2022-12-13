Triotech Installing Attractions at New Elev8 Fun Location

Operator PrimeTime Amusements will install a Triotech XD Dark Ride interactive theater and a Storm VR simulator at the new Elev8 Fun location opening in March 2023. The 125,000-sq.-ft. venue will be located at the Citrus Park Mall in Tampa, Fla.

“We wanted anchor attractions for our new FEC in Tampa and of course we thought of Triotech for the reliability and earnings track record of their media-based simulators,” said David Goldfarb, CEO and founder of PrimeTime Amusements. “The XD Dark Ride and the VR Storm offer solid value and are highly appreciated by our visitors.”

PrimeTime’s first FEC, Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, already operates an XD Dark Ride. Its strong revenues persuaded them to upgrade the capacity there from eight players to the 16-player ride. Learn more at www.trio-tech.com.