Triotech Enjoys Big First Day of IAAPA

Triotech has officially unveiled their latest coin-op product, Qube, a new simulator that is as striking in its visual presentation as it is in concept. It takes their dark ride prowess and puts it into a four-person, FEC-friendly – and attendant-free – simulator. The company says players get a high-immersion experience and friendly competition in a small footprint.

“Qube was born from the idea of disrupting the deluxe coin-op video game world by combining the robustness and reliability expected from a coin operated product with an unparalleled sense of immersion,” declared Ernest Yale, CEO & Founder of Triotech. He added: “Key to the Qube’s success is the fact that we worked closely with customers and distributors during the development and testing phase. The product was designed through close collaboration with distributors and operators of FECs and Arcades. This helped balance excellent game-play, look, and appeal with other important operator benefits such as durability and ease of maintenance.”

It has a 100” 4K projected display, four motion seats, wind, blasters, 5.1 surround sound system, and a full library of content powered by the Unreal game engine. Says the company: “Triotech inspired itself from its well-known award-winning XD Dark Ride interactive theater to develop a new game that is affordable to every arcade and FEC.

The company says it’s committed to developing a full library of content in the future just as it has for its Typhoon and Storm coin-op games, as well as their XD Dark Ride interactive theater.

Those at the IAAPA Expo can stop in and see the Qube for themselves on the show floor at booth #5818.

In other Triotech news, they announced a partnership with Lotte World (South Korea’s leading theme park owner/operator) for a new walk-through attraction in Seoul set to open in spring 2023. Called Battlegrounds World Agent, action will be set in the universe of PUBG: Battlegrounds, a popular IP from Krafton.

The 8,100-sq.-ft. attraction will have three zones each with interactivity, immersion, media, motion and projection mapping. Battlegrounds World Agent will provide a live experience to 16 players at a time. Triotech’s in-house studio, engineering and R&D teams are contributing greatly in areas such as design, story, show, theming, audio and special effects.

Upon entering the Battlegrounds World Agent experience, fans of the well-known game will immediately recognize the PUBG universe. Players board a C-130 transport plane eager to partake in an epic battleground hosted on the island of Erangel. Things take a dramatic turn when debris from an explosion near an abandoned nuclear facility hits the plane and forces it to crash land at the Sosnovka Military Base. The game takes on new meaning as 16 survivors work as a squad against unfamiliar threats and merciless enemies who will stop at nothing to prevent the players from escaping. Triotech is online at www.trio-tech.com