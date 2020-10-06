Triotech, BoldMove Collab on Media-Based Attractions

Triotech recently announced a collaboration with Benoit Cornet and his company BoldMove. They’ll be joining forces to “increase client-value with creative media-based attractions,” the company says.

“I have known Benoit for several years and we have always pushed each other to come up with better solutions for our clients,” said Triotech founder and CEO Ernest Yale. “Before it was a competitive spirit that drove us, now it will be based on teamwork and collaboration.

Added Cornet: “For my next step, I want to help parks and operators create amazing visitor experiences. Our mission with BoldMove is to merge creativity and technology into fun and immersive attractions. Adding Triotech to our network of trusted partners will allow us to better serve clients and develop true turnkey solutions.”

Learn more about the companies at www.trio-tech.com and www.boldmove-nation.com.