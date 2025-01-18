Triotech Appoints Luc Gagnon as Finance VP

With more than 18 years of expertise in accounting and finance, Triotech recently announced the hire of Luc Gagnon as the company’s vice president of finance. Gagnon has been a CPA since 2010.

“Luc has a passion that translates into a high level of energy,” said Triotech’s CEO and founder Ernest Yale. “He and his family absolutely love this industry and his addition to the Triotech team will help us as we expand our global reach.”

Added Gagnon: “I believe in the power of collaboration and fostering a culture of teamwork and shared success. Joining Triotech is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a forward-thinking team and contribute to the company’s dynamic and continued success.”