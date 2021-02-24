Triangle Bowl Reopens Under Limited Capacity

Bowling alleys in Washington were allowed to reopen on Feb. 14 and Triangle Bowl in Longview was among the many celebrating that “bowling is back” – the tagline on their marquee.

On Feb. 19, 62 league members filled the lanes of the 32,000-sq.-ft. venue to its 25% Covid-19 capacity, according to The Daily News. The facility had been closed – like others – since Nov. 15 during the state’s second round of shutdowns.

Owners say compared to 2019, the venue has suffered an 80% drop in revenue over the past year; all 39 employees were laid off last March, 22 were brought back when they reopened in September and only 18 were brought back this month.

“It feels so good to be out of the house,” said league bowler Jason Ward, “hanging out with the boys again.” Learn more about the bowling alley, established in 1957, at www.trianglebowl.com.