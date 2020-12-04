Transformers: VR Invasion New Minority Media Game

Minority Media just announced their newest game, Transformers: VR Invasion, which will premiere at select locations around the world including the U.S. FECs Kalahari Resort, Airway Fun Center and Compass Entertainment, plus multiple Kingpin bowling locations in Australia through the company’s partnership with TEEG (see this previous Instant RePlay item).

The company says the game fulfills Minority Media’s promise to develop more Transformers adventures after their first small footprint, multiplayer system that featured the blockbuster brand: Transformers: VR Battle Arena, which made its debut at IAAPA Expo 2019.

“Now in addition to playing as a Transformer in VR, your guests can join Optimus Prime and fight alongside his allies the Autobots against the Decepticons and Insecticons,” said Michael Zaidan, VP of business development and global sales for Minority Media.

“Since lockdown began, we’ve been busy working on new partnerships, new installations and this innovative new game, which is the VR experience Transformers fans have been waiting for and one that will be a great addition to any location-based entertainment mix.”

Contact [email protected] for more details.