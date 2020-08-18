Trampoline Association Helps Members Bounce Back

The International Assn. of Trampoline Parks has moved its upcoming membership renewal date from Sept. 1 to Jan. 1, 2021, in an effort to give back during tough times. Members can renew anytime between now and the new year by emailing [email protected].

Options are now available to pay annually, quarterly or monthly. New membership or renewals now will mean members can enjoy the benefits of membership for the rest of 2020 for free. That includes special pricing on education programs, conferences and trade shows, and other membership discounts.

Parks pay $550 annually, $137 quarterly or $46 monthly; suppliers pay $500 annually, $125 quarterly or $42 monthly. Learn more at www.indoortrampolineparks.org.