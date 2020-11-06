TrainerTainment Virtual Sales Conference Dec. 2-3

Beth Standlee’s People Buy From People virtual clinic – based on her book of the same name – will be held Dec. 2-3 for those interested in learning about her Sales Pro System. “We will dive deep and take a look at the limiting beliefs that may be holding you back from the ultimate success that a career in sales offers,” she wrote.

The 2-day event costs $99 and you can click here to register or visit www.trainertainment.net for more information, including a full itinerary. There will also be opportunities to connect with other attendees in between sessions.