TrainerTainment Promotes Candi Kelley to COO

TrainerTainment recently announced that Candi Kelley, who joined the team in April 2019, has become its chief operating officer.

“I’ve had the great fortune to work with Candi over the years,” said TrainerTainment founder and CEO Beth Standlee. “When she made the decision to expand her career, I was thrilled she reached out to TrainerTainment. Candi’s experience in the hospitality sector gives her a unique perspective for TrainerTainment and the new center projects we work on as well as the training and coaching we provide to countless facilities across North America.”

Added Kelley, “I am thrilled to have this opportunity of growth with TrainerTainment. We have an amazing vision and I intend to work hard to turn that vision into our reality.” You can reach out to Candi at 770-356-5933 or [email protected].