TrainerTainment Peer Talk Connects FEC Operators

Trainer extraordinaire Beth Standlee, CEO of TrainerTainment, has started “Peer Talk,” held every Wednesday at 1 p.m. Central time for FEC owners and operators to share ideas through the coronavirus pandemic – and how to keep going once centers return to a semblance of normalcy. Register here to catch the weekly Zoom sessions.

“We are all going through this together and we need to talk about it, and more importantly talk about what we are all doing,” Standlee said. “Peer Talk is a great place where we can stay connected. Right now is the most important time to be connected with each other, our teams and our clients.” Learn more at www.trainertainment.net.