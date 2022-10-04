TrainerTainment Hires Jerome Miles in Sales

Jerome Miles was recently named director of sales for TrainerTainment, the company reported. Miles spent the last year as the media account executive for Color Magazine and previously worked with Boston Bowl.

“We are so pleased to have someone with Jerome’s background and salesmanship lead the way for our sales efforts,” said Beth Standlee, CEO and founder. “It is our mission to work with people and businesses that want to grow, and Jerome is the right fit to help us identify the best clients to partner with.”

Miles added: “I’m so excited to be back in the family entertainment industry. Beth and her team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to working with the team and helping TrainerTainment reach all goals!”