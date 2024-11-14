TrainerTainment Exhibiting in Booth #4356

IAAPA attendees will be able to take advantage of TrainerTainment’s presale for their Ultimate Sales Planner 2025. (Click here to order it now for pickup at the show.) The planner is “a dynamic tool for FEC professionals to strategize and achieve sales targets with purpose.”

The company’s Beth Standlee and Dan Poertner will be not only in the booth, but featured speakers at the convention.

Standlee will be speaking at the Rookies and Newcomers: FEC 101 event as well as leading the EDUSession “A Blueprint for Transforming Event Sales” on Nov. 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. Poertner will speak at the EDUSession “How Do I Get My Employees Heads OUT of Their Phones and INTO My Business?” on Nov. 18 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Visit www.trainertainment.net to learn more.