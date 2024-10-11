TrainerTainment Celebrates Newly-Certified Sales Pros

Three industry sales leaders recently completed TrainerTainment’s intensive nine-month Sales Pro Certification program. They are Jennifer Moya of Adventure Kids Playcare, Rebecca Rivera of Parkway Bowl and Sydney Azar of Escapology/EVG.
The program “pushed these professionals to think critically, refine their processes and constantly improve.”
TrainerTainment coach Denise Killian said: “Sales can be incredibly rewarding, but it’s also challenging. This group has learned to embrace those challenges, and they’ve come out stronger for it. Their growth as professionals has been a joy to witness.”
Hear from the professionals themselves below, and visit www.trainertainment.net for more about the program.
Jennifer Moya of Adventure Kids Playcare reflected on her transformation:
“At the start, I felt like I had to rush to close deals, but now I’ve learned to trust the process. Prospecting and building relationships before focusing on the close has allowed me to lower my stress and boost my confidence. Understanding that it’s okay to take my time has been incredibly freeing.”
Rebecca Rivera of Parkway Bowl emphasized the importance of connection:
“I realized the power of genuinely connecting with prospects rather than just sending a quote. Since I started making more of an effort to engage with clients and understand their needs, I’ve seen a noticeable difference in the quality of conversations and, ultimately, my closing rates.”
Sydney Azar of Escapology/EVG shared her breakthrough moment:
“My biggest ‘aha’ moment was learning to give myself grace while pushing through challenges. The realization that not every failure is a reflection of me has been powerful. I’ve become more confident in prospecting, and it’s led to higher closing rates and more cold leads turning into real opportunities.”