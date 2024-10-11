TrainerTainment Celebrates Newly-Certified Sales Pros

Three industry sales leaders recently completed TrainerTainment’s intensive nine-month Sales Pro Certification program. They are Jennifer Moya of Adventure Kids Playcare, Rebecca Rivera of Parkway Bowl and Sydney Azar of Escapology/EVG.

The program “pushed these professionals to think critically, refine their processes and constantly improve.”

TrainerTainment coach Denise Killian said: “Sales can be incredibly rewarding, but it’s also challenging. This group has learned to embrace those challenges, and they’ve come out stronger for it. Their growth as professionals has been a joy to witness.”

Hear from the professionals themselves below, and visit www.trainertainment.net for more about the program.