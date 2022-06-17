Toy Story 4 Breaks Previous JJP Records

After only a single day on sale, Jersey Jack Pinball’s latest effort Toy Story 4 brought in more than $30 million in revenue. All 1,000 units of the Collector’s Edition, priced at $15,000, sold out in less than three minutes. About 900 machines were sold to distribution and 100 in direct sales from the JJP website.

That far eclipsed the record they set for themselves with Guns N Roses when the 500 games sold out in 27 minutes in October 2020, owner Jack Guarnieri reported. He noted that plenty of Limited-Edition games still remain. (5,000 of those machines will be built .)

The Limited-Edition pin is being shipped right now, while the Collector’s Edition games are slated to start shipping this fall. The games were designed by Pat Lawlor, who previously designed Dialed In, Willy Wonka, Addams Family, Funhouse, Twilight Zone and many more.

Learn more at www.jerseyjackpinball.com.