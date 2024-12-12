TouchTunes Releases 2024 Year-End Charts

Drumroll, please. TouchTunes recently compiled their list of 2024’s top-played artists and songs, and also presented some awards for the first time.

The TouchTunes Jukebox Awards went to Jelly Roll (Artist of the Year), Metallica (National Jukebox Day Ambassador) and “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey (Song of the Year).

The top 10 male artists this year on TouchTunes jukes were Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Toby Keith, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Drake, Post Malone, Eminem and Shaboozey.

The top 10 female artists were Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Beyonce, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Sexyy Red, Cardi B, Chappell Roan and Shania Twain.