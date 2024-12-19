Topgolf Opens First Mississippi Outpost

Topgolf in Ridgeland, Miss., will officially open its doors on Dec. 20. The two-level venue will mark the first location in the state for the company, according to WLBT.

The facility features 62 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays as well as Topgolf’s very first 9-hole mini-golf course. Director of operations at the location, Jason Sartain, said they also have Lux bays that are like hybrid meeting-event spaces that can accommodate work groups.

The development is just the first part of things, too. Construction on homes, a new grocery store, a hotel and more are expected adjacent to the site in 2025.