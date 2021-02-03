Topgolf Grand Opening This Week in Albuquerque

Topgolf will officially open a new facility in Albuquerque, N.M., this Friday, Feb. 5 – one of the only entertainment venues able to do so. That’s because some counties in New Mexico still have mandated closures for FEC-type businesses, however, Topgolf is classified as an outdoor recreational facility, according to KOB4.

As such, Topgolf is about to operate at 25% capacity and outdoors only upon opening. Reservations are also required ahead of visits.

“We’ve been working closely with state and county health officials to make sure that we’re abiding by everything with the county and state,” said Peter Bowman, director of operations at Topgolf Albuquerque. “We have a reservation-only outdoor tee time online, so we’re closing our indoor areas.”

Furthermore, “close contact recreational facilities” are to remain closed even once a county is in the state’s “green zone.” That includes arcades, amusement parks, mini-golf and movie theaters. Learn more about the new Topgolf venue at www.topgolf.com/us/albuquerque.