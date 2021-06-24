Tony Orozco Joins Player One Amusement Group

Industry veteran “Tony O,” who said he’d been contemplating retiring from the coin-op biz during the pandemic, is back in the thick of it – now as an independent sales agent for Player One Amusement Group.

He’ll be helping with Southwest game sales and is available to assist all customer needs – sales, trade-ins, parts, service, setup, deliveries and more.

“I take pride in the 46 years of experience I have with hands on and one-on-one service, which I will continue to give my customers here with P1AG,” Orozco said.

Learn more at www.winwithp1ag.com and contact Tony O at [email protected]. Keep an eye out for him at Amusement Expo as well!