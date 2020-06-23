Tony O. On the Prowl

California sales vet Tony Orozco has left his post with Betson West and tells customers and friends that he’s now a free agent. “Because of the whole economy pretty much being shut down, it’s hard for me to know exactly where the future will take me. I’ll let the Guy upstairs figure that out for me,” says the always-cheerful Tony O.

“For now, let’s keep in touch and pray that we can once and for all get through all this madness in a calm and peaceful fashion. Call or email me anytime,” he added. The email is [email protected].