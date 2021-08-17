TMG’s Sarah Vigil Promoted in Marketing

Sarah Vigil of Trifecta Management Group has been promoted to senior director of marketing at the company. In her new role, Vigil will expand the digital and social advertising efforts for the firm’s clients.

She will also lead the company’s educational platform, which includes the production of webinars, blogs and industry panels to provide expert content and training on marketing, social media and the like.

“Sarah has a gift of analyzing complex technology-based information and communicating the details in easy-to-understand terms,” said Bridget Smith, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer. “She understands the value of data driven analysis and evaluation, which are the catalyst to making informed and sound business decisions. Sarah applies these principles to the work she does every day to provide impactful results for her clients.”

Learn more at www.trifecta-mg.com.