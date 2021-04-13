TMG Promotes Kim Wheeler

Trifecta Management Group recently promoted Kim Wheeler to senior director of team development, according to the company.

TMG calls Wheeler “a shining star in organizational planning, management and staff development and training for the company with nearly 16 years of entertainment and restaurant operations experience.

“Kim’s creativity, hard work and communication style have elevated the development of the team members she trains across the country,” said COO Pat Hart. “Kim has spearheaded the development of new training programs designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of the venues she works with. We are excited to continue expanding our team development services across our entire client base under her leadership.”

The company says as part of her new role, Wheeler will continue to oversee hiring, training and systems development, as well as create an online learning solutions platform for a broad range of industries. Learn more at www.trifecta-mg.com.