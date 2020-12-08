Tina Schwartz Named Director of AAMCF

The American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation’s board of directors has appointed Tina Schwartz as the foundation’s new executive director. Schwartz is also the business and finance manager for AAMA, and will continue that role as well.

Schwartz first joined AAMCF in 1999 when she took on the role of administrative and finance assistant for AAMA. “I am honored and humbled to be presented this opportunity,” she said. “I appreciate the board’s confidence in me and I’m excited to continue to work with such an amazing group of individuals.

“I look forward to taking on the challenge of adapting how we serve children and families through the ongoing pandemic and beyond.”

Added AAMA executive vice president Pete Gustafson: “I’m elated to see Tina promoted to this key position within our organization. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Tina for the past 20 years, first as a volunteer to the association, and for the last three and a half years, as a fellow team member at AAMA. I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing her generous spirit, unmatched organizational skills, work ethic, and positive attitude contribute to making AAMA the industry leading trade association it is.”

Tina can be reached at [email protected] or 847-290-9088. For general inquiries, contact [email protected] or 847-290-9171.