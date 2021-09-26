Timezone Opens Rockhampton Location, Their First in the Region

The Australian family entertainment brand Timezone has put down roots in that country’s city of Rockhampton, their first facility in that region.

“Timezone prides itself on our ability to provide safe, inviting spaces that welcome all guests, be they families bonding, friends celebrating or colleagues bonding,” said Kane Fong, general manager of Timezone and Zone Bowling Australia. “We are excited to bring our unique brand of entertainment to the Rockhampton community.”

Guests will be able to enjoy more than 70 arcade games, four bowling lanes and a seven-car Spin Zone Bumper Car arena. There will also be a Winner’s Vault, Timezone’s prize store, and two party rooms. Learn more on their parent company’s website at www.teeg.com.