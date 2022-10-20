Timezone “Levels Up” Decades-Old Location

The Timezone facility in Innaloo, Perth, Australia, recently got an upgrade after 30 years of delivering family fun to the community.

The company said this freshly-renovated venue reopened Sept. 28. It boasts 70 of the latest arcade games, a revamped Winners Vault with all sorts of prizes, a refreshed party room ready for birthdays and much more.

Timezone Innaloo is one of the original Timezone venues in TEEG’s portfolio. “TEEG prides itself on the care and attention to detail that goes into the creation of each of its venues, and Timezone Innaloo is no exception,” said Jared Planken, State Operations Manager, Western Australia. “We constantly look to level up our venues to provide the perfect combination of fun and relaxation for our guests, with Innaloo being the latest venue to benefit from an upgrade featuring cutting-edge entertainment technology.”