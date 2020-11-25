Timezone Launches Another FEC Location in Australia

Springfield, Queensland is home to Australia’s newest Timezone, which opened its doors earlier this month. The roughly 13,000-sq.-ft. venue features classic arcade-style favorites and cutting-edge interactive games as well.

The general manager of Timezone and Zone Bowling Australia, Kane Fong, expressed the company’s excited for the opening, noting it couldn’t come at a better time as families “hunt for entertainment through our return to normality.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming families to our newest addition in the booming community of Springfield and showcasing the new cutting-edge facility,” Fong said. “The new facility will no doubt become a favorite among locals and visitors, with an incredible range of attractions, including more than 80 amusement games as well as Highway 66 bowling, Spin bumper cars, laser tag and a dedicated party room for hours of entertainment.”

For more information, visit www.timezonegames.com/en-au/locations/timezone-orion-springfield.