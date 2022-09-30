Times Square Grand Slam Bought by EVO Entertainment

Times Square Grand Slam, an entertainment center in Tyler, Texas, was recently acquired by Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group, according to KLTV.

Former owner Howard Charba said he entrusted EVO and its CEO Mitch Roberts to continue his family’s legacy. “We are grateful to the Tyler community for embracing us with Times Square Cinema and then the growth to Times Square Grand Slam,” Charba said. “We are excited to introduce EVO Entertainment to Tyler. Their energy and enthusiasm will continue to build on the foundation that was laid.”

The facility currently has 70 arcade games, seven theater screens, 22 bowling lanes, multi-level laser tag, VR, a ropes course, plus a full bar and restaurant.