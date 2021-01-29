The Workz FEC Debuts in Historic Theater Space

A new family entertainment center has opened today, Feb. 1, in the former home of the historic Falls Theater in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, it took more than two years to convert the building into The Workz, an arcade-anchored entertainment destination.

“It definitely was a long process, but we are thrilled with the way everything came out,” said Tim Frankish, co-owner and director of marketing and entertainment for the new FEC. The theater, built in the 1920s, definitely has a 2020s vibe with VR games and the latest arcade and pinball machines.