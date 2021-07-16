The Last State to Reopen, Hawaii Still Waiting

Pandemic restrictions in Hawaii still remain after the state announced last week that it would relax some travel and gathering restrictions. According to Forbes, however, until the state reaches a rate of 70% fully vaccinated, it will continue its Covid-related emergency restrictions.

The state is largely open as of June 15, but there are varying capacity limits on restaurants, bars and other businesses, and social gatherings are still capped at 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

“Our residents have sacrificed and worked hard to get to this point, but we still have more to do,” said Gov. David Ige earlier this month as he announced the new guidelines for his state’s reopening. “Please get vaccinated to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”