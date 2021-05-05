The Gaming Lab Opening VR Arcade This Month

A new virtual reality arcade called The Gaming Lab is set to open later this month at the Birchwood Mall in Fort Gratiot, Mich.

Co-owners Sam Clawson, Jaycee Clawson and Liam Gobeyn, told the Port Huron Times Herald that the venue will have 10 spaces for people to get immersed in VR. The trio has been working on the concept since January and have been planning for more than a year.

Their space is 7,200 sq. ft. and each of the 10 play spaces is about 350 sq. ft. each with movable walls allowing up to 500 sq. ft. if needed. Prices range from $15 for 15 minutes to $1,800 for full rental and 90 hours of gameplay, they said. Learn more on the mall’s website at: www.birchwoodmall.com/directory/the-gaming-lab.