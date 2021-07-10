The Detour Arcade Bar Back in the Castro District

San Francisco’s The Detour, an arcade bar in the famed Castro District, is back open as of July 5 after more than nine straight months closed. The venue had reopened initially in July 2020 with outdoor dining and was briefly allowed to open indoor dining in October 2020.

According to Hoodline, the July 5 date was a soft reopening with a full reopening planned for this week with all events returning.

Formerly called Brewcade, the business had only been “The Detour SF” since it expanded from 2,000 sq. ft. to 5,000 sq. ft. in mid-July 2019. Click here to read the RePlay profile from our March 2020 issue on the business or visit www.detoursf.com for more information.